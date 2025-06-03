Free Agency Frenzy: Shem Rock & George Staines

Early last week, both Shem Rock and George Staines posted to their social media that they are free agents. Their contracts with Oktagon MMA are up. Where will two of Next Generation Liverpool MMA’s brightest stars go next? Well, with much debate, it seems reasonably clear.

Shem Rock

Shem Rock went viral after his last fight, when photos were released of his mouthpiece. On his mouthpiece were the words “Dana?” Rock has made it pretty clear that he wants to be in the UFC, and has the talent to back it up. At UFC London, Shem Rock had a brief interaction with UFC President Dana White. In which he showed White his Tapology page. This was before his recent split-decision victory over Attila Korkmaz. Where will Shem Rock go? He hasn’t ruled out a return to OktagonMMA, but a UFC shot makes the most sense, but he may have to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series to earn that shot.

Most likely landing spot: UFC

George Staines

“Saint” George Staines is one of the brightest talents coming out of the UK. The Oktagon Challenge Champion has expressed his frustration in getting fights. However, when he gets fights, he shows his level, Most recently, Staines faced top prospect Hafeni Nafuka in May, in which he won a dominant Unanimous Decision. Staines posted on his Instagram that he is officially a free agent. Where will he go? With a 6-0 record, it might be too soon for him to go to the UFC. A fight on DWCS or The Ultimate Fighter could be a possibility, but it is most likely that he signs with Cage Warriors. Joining his teammates, Adam Cullen, Francis Breen and many more.

Most likely landing spot: Cage Warriors

What does this mean for oktagonMMA & The UK and Ireland?

While OktagonMMA’s trip to the UK didn’t necessarily go as planned, they may still return. Will it be in the UK? Or will it be in Ireland? Oktagon MMA cut a lot of their British and Irish roster, but they still have a few at the top. The Light-Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, Will Fleury, could be the man to bring Oktagon MMA to Ireland. Denis Frimpong has gained a lot of popularity after his win over Arijan Topallaj. As for the UK, they still have the likes of Mick Stanton and James Hendin, but they likely wouldn’t be able to headline a show. Maybe if Stanton is to win the Tipsport Gamechanger Middleweight Tournament.