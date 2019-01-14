Amanda Nunes Says ‘145 Never Again’ After UFC Featherweight Title Win

Amanda Nunes may have fought her last fight at 145 pounds after just winning the title.

Weeks after winning the strap, “The Lioness” took to Twitter today (Mon. January 14, 2019) and said “145 never again.”

In the video, she is struggling to put on a pair of her jeans.

This is likely due to the weight she put on in preparation for her jump up to featherweight:

It’s unclear how serious Nunes is about not fighting at featherweight again.

“The Lioness” made quick work of Cris Cyborg in the first round of their fight at UFC 232 last month. With the win, she is now the first-ever female “champ champ” in UFC history. The Brazilian already had the 135-pound championship heading into the fight. Nunes is now the first woman to defeat Cyborg in over a decade.

There aren’t many challengers left for Nunes at bantamweight. Perhaps a title defense at featherweight against someone like Megan Anderson, or a rematch with Cyborg would make more sense. Nunes was reluctant to give any details about her future at featherweight following her victory.

Perhaps she truly has fought her last bout at featherweight.