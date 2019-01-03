Watch: Joe Rogan’s Amazing Reaction To Nunes Knockout At UFC 232

Joe Rogan has once again provided mixed martial arts (MMA) fans with a hilarious fight-ending reaction.

Rogan was calling the action for UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV) this past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) in Inglewood, California. He got to witness Amanda Nunes make history in the co-main event of the evening. “The Lioness” knocked out Cris Cyborg in under a minute in the first round of their fight.

The reaction of Rogan was caught on the UFC’s “The Thrill and The Agony” YouTube video. Check it out here:

Joe Rogan’s reaction is about as close to what mine was also😂 pic.twitter.com/kyIQD9uvf5 — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) January 2, 2019

With her win, Nunes became the first-ever female “champ-champ” in the history of the UFC. She was already the 135-pound champion heading into the fight and defeated Cyborg to become the featherweight champion. Cyborg has since said she’d like to jump in for a rematch with Nunes. However, UFC President Dana White doesn’t seem too hot about the idea.

Given how dominant Nunes’ performance over Cyborg was, it’s hard to justify a rematch so soon. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the ‘The Lioness’ in 2019.

But one thing is for sure, it will certainly be a pleasure to watch.