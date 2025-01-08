Nina Marie Daniele Sets Sights on Vladimir Putin Interview as Arman Tsarukyan Hints at Post-Fight Chat

ByTimothy Wheaton
Nina Marie Daniele, the UFC media star, has set her sights on a high-profile interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes after a conversation with UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who revealed that Putin is the most famous person in his contact list.

Nina Marie Daniele, Arman Tsarukyan, and Vladimir Putin

During a light-hearted exchange, Daniele asked Tsarukyan, “Who’s the most famous person in your contact list?” Tsarukyan’s response? “Putin.”

When asked if he planned to call the Russian president after his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025, Tsarukyan replied with a casual, “I’m gonna call him. You wanna talk to him?” Nina Marie Daniele responded, “Kinda, maybe,” with a touch of mystery.

Nina Marie Daniele is known for her authentic interviews in the UFC, quickly seized the moment, hinting at the possibility of a post-fight interview with Russian leader Vladamir Putin.

Nina Marie Daniele 1

Playboy model and social media star Nina Marie Daniele made her mark in the UFC by bringing humor and authenticity to interviews with top fighters, including Dana White, Jon Jones, and Sean Strickland, plus several others. Her viral social media presence, with millions of followers, has made her a household name in the MMA community. Her unique approach to interviewing has earned her a loyal following among fans.

arman tsarukyan

Meanwhile, Arman Tsarukyan, who faces Islam Makhachev in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 311, is gearing up for the fight of his career. This is a highly anticipated matchup with the UFC lightweight title on the line and pound-for-pound implications.

As the UFC prepares for one of its most exciting events of the year, the world will be watching to see if Arman Tsarukyan does, indeed, call Putin, and whether Nina Marie Daniele gets her interview with the Russian leader. Only time will tell.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

