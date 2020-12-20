Strawweight contender Nina Ansaroff has announced her intention to return to fighting just three months after giving birth to the daughter she shares with UFC dual weight champion Amanda Nunes.

On September 25, Nunes took to social media to announce the birth of Raegan Ann Nunes and even posted a photo of the new-born alongside the very happy couple.

Nunes and Ansaroff had been planning a baby for a long time. Speaking on ESPN’s Be Honest with Cari Champion back in 2017, Ansaroff revealed she would carry the child before returning to competition, she said. “I can pause. Get a baby and then come back. A lot of girls in the UFC already have a baby. There’s a bunch of girls that have babies and go back”.

Ansaroff who is coming off a loss to Tatiana Suarez is currently ranked number 11 in the women’s strawweight division. Prior to that Ansaroff was in the form of her career, scoring four successive wins inside the Octagon over the likes of Angela Hill, Randa Markos, and Claudia Gadelha. The 35-year-old took to social media to announce “fight news” will be coming soon – check out the tweet below.

Fight news coming to you soon…. yea, you read that right. — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) December 18, 2020

Who do you want to see Nina Ansaroff fight in her UFC return?