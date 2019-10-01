Nick Newell Set For Bellator Return After Signing Multi-Fight Deal

Spread the word!













Nick Newell has his next Bellator fight set.

ESPN.com first reported the news that he will fight at Bellator 232 against Manny Muro. The fight will be contested at a 160-pound catchweight and the event will take place on October 26 at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The card is set to be headlined by Rory MacDonald vs. Douglas Lima 2, which serves as the Welterweight Grand Prix Final.

Newell is coming off of a submission win over Corey Browning in his promotional debut. It was an impressive performance that landed him a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The 33-year-old is 16-2 as a pro with his only two losses coming to Justin Gaethje and Alex Munoz on the Contender Series.

The Connecicut-native has notable wins over the likes of Sabah Fadai, Sonny Luque, and Antonio Castillo Jr. He will also be fighting at home once again.

Manny Muro, meanwhile, is 10-6 as a pro and coming off of a submission win over Ken Coulter at Rage of the Cage in June. The win snapped his three-fight losing streak where he was submitted once and TKO’d twice. Out of his six losses, he has been finished four times including a submission loss to Nate Andrews in CES.

“The Dragon” fought in Bellator at Bellator 184 in October of 2017 where he beat Emmanuel Rivera by decision.

