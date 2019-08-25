Bellator 225 Highlights: Nick Newell Gets Quick Submission In Bellator Debut

Spread the word!













Nick Newell’s Bellator debut couldn’t have gone any better than it did. Newell stepped into the cage against Corey Browning on the Bellator 225 preliminary card.

Newell dominated the fight early by landing some clean lead hooks before getting Browning down. After that, Newell’s grappling took over, as he sunk in a deep arm-triangle choke. After transitioning to side control, Newell forced Browning to tap out to the pressure. Newell was signed to Bellator on a one-fight deal. It will be interesting to see if he gets a larger deal after this victory.

Check out the finish here:

Bellator's novelty hunter finds a curio he can't crack, as the one-handed wonder, Nick Newell (16-2), crowds and constricts him via arm triangle choke! The former WSOF title challenger has stopped 13, each in round one and 11 by sub. #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/v6n36pG8M5 August 25, 2019

