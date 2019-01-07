Nick Diaz Rips Georges St-Pierre In Odd Rant

Nick Diaz rips former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre in an odd rant that was sent out to his SnapChat followers. These stars do have some history. GSP fought Nick back in 2013 at the UFC 158 pay-per-view event where he successfully defended his welterweight title by decision.

Diaz recently took to his official SnapChat account where he went on a rant about GSP and of all things, crossfit.

Rant

“F**k CrossFit!” Diaz yells in the Snapchat video (H/T to MMAMania). “F**k y’all , b*tch. F**k stupid water workouts too, f**king bitch ass Georges. F**king little bitch! Dumb ass bitch. Swim a 100 on the 120, pussy. That’s what I’m saying. F**k that, man!”

Hello. This is Nick Diaz talking about CrossFit, and GSP’s aquatic training. Good day. pic.twitter.com/YtG3RmVvxl — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) January 6, 2019

Back in November it was reported that Diaz would fight Jorge Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event. But when it comes to the Diaz brothers, nothing is certain.

It appeared that this was confirmed by UFC President Dana White who stated after UFC 231 that this fight would happen. Things changed as White has since confirmed that this fight will indeed not take place, which is a shame.

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his bout with Anderson Silva in January 2015. This fight was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for banned substances.

