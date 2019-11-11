Nick Diaz Not Pleased With Jorge Masvidal’s Baptizing Comments

Spread the word!













Nick Diaz was not happy with some of the comments Jorge Masvidal made towards his brother Nate ahead of their UFC 244 fight.

Masvidal and Diaz collided in the UFC 244 headliner earlier this month in a welterweight contest that saw the former dominate much of the proceedings. In the end, the bout ended prematurely as the doctor called an end to the fight after the third round due to a cut near Diaz’s eye.

Masvidal, in particular, was not happy as he promised to baptize Diaz in the lead up to the fight, much like he claims to have done against Darren Till and Ben Askren earlier this year.

But for Nick, those comments weren’t appreciated whatsoever as he hinted at fighting Masvidal as a result:

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you,” Diaz said in a pre-recorded interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I never had anything disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother so you’re already in a f*cked position if you fight with me.

“You don’t talk about baptizing someone’s younger brother. That’s my baby brother. You don’t talk about that to nobody. You want to say that, do that? You want to walk? That’s on you.”

Diaz mentioned a possible fight at Cowboys Stadium too but also mentioned how he had no plans on fighting again. We’ll just have to wait and see how Masvidal responds.

