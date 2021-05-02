Nick Diaz won’t be fighting Khamzat Chimaev when he returns to the Octagon.

The former Strikeforce champion was in attendance at UFC 261 and looked in tremendous shape, prompting media members to probe Dana White about Diaz’s potential comeback.

“Yeah, Nick wants to fight,” White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. “Sure [I’m willing to give him a fight]. I will see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him.”

White answered “no” when asked if it would be crazy for Chimaev to be a potential opponent for Diaz, sending fans into overdrive about the potential legend vs. prospect match-up.

Chimaev fuelled the flames when asked about a potential fight with Diaz by MMA Junkie.

“I want to fight with him,” Chimaev said. “That will be good. I watched his fight when I was a kid, now I’m going to fight with him. Perfect for me. I like it. I want to see who is the real gangster. I think he is a real gangster in this sport, but we’ll see.”

Ariel Helwani shut down talks of the Diaz vs. Chiamev match-up on Saturday after talking with Kevin Mubenga who manages the MMA legend.

“He’s a good prospect, respectfully, but he hasn’t earned the right to a mega-fight vs. Nick Diaz,” Mubenga told Helwani. “So let’s put those rumors to rest. Nate’s up first; our focus is on that. “We will narrow down more deserving opponents (for Nick) after the fight.”

Diaz is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t fought since suffering a decision defeat to Anderson Silva in 2015. Prior to that lost against Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit in back-to-back fights. The 37-year-old has not recorded a win since beating MMA legend, BJ Penn, at UFC 137 in 2011.

Who should Nick Diaz fight next?