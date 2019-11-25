Nick Diaz Claims He’s Fighting Again Soon, Teases Meeting With UFC

Spread the word!













It looks like Nick Diaz is, in fact, serious about returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition soon.

Diaz recently generated some buzz within the combat sports community when he expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal. This is seemingly to avenge the defeat of his baby brother, Nate, who was defeated by “Gamebred” in the UFC 244 main event earlier this month after a Doctor Stoppage resulting in a TKO.

On Diaz’s Instagram story over the past day, Diaz claims he’s “fighting again soon,” and teased big news coming up. You can hear him mention this in the video player below.

In the middle of being asked to kick a guy in the balls for money, Nick Diaz says he has “big news” and is “about to be fighting again soon.” pic.twitter.com/Jm5rd2ifa5 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2019

In another post on his Instagram story, Diaz claims that he will be in Vegas to meet with the UFC soon, likely to discuss a potential return to the Octagon.

Diaz made $150, and gave the bouncer $100 to groin kick the guy instead. pic.twitter.com/f8BZpotUG2 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2019

Diaz has actively been campaigning for a fight with Masvidal online, re-posting fan photos hyping a potential fight between himself and “Gamebred,” captioning the posts with comments such as “give the fans what they want to see.”

Masvidal has since expressed interest in fighting the oldest Diaz brother next, as he’s seeking out the highest payday possible after admitting to only having a few years left in his fighting career.

Do you think Diaz’s claims that he’s fighting soon will prove to be true?