Nick Diaz Claims He Was Poisoned Before Georges St-Pierre Fight

Nick Diaz has made an interesting claim regarding one of the biggest fights of his career.

Let’s start from the beginning when it all started once UFC President Dana White went on record last week by stating that the promotion had plans to make a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz for the upcoming UFC 227 pay-per-view event.

This led to Nate shutting that idea down once he took to Facebook and called the former welterweight and middleweight champion a “cheater.”

If you recall, this allegation started way back in 2016 when Nick mentioned the idea of “being drugged” before his fight with GSP.

This led to Nick’s trainer Richard Perez noting that a nurse from St-Pierre’s team gave Nick “some kind of stuff”.

GSP fought Nick back in 2013 at the UFC 158 pay-per-view event where he successfully defended his welterweight title by decision.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Nick, who brought up the incident when asked about the rumored fight between Nate and GSP at the upcoming event.