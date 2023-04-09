Francis Ngannou and Alexander Volkanovski went absolutely wild when their close friend Israel Adesanya knocked out Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

The knockout was extremely sudden and electrifying. Adesanya had his back to the cage and was getting lit up by bombs from Pereira when suddenly, ‘The Last Stylebender’ unleashed a perfectly timed shovel hook with his left and followed it up with a laser beam of a right hand.

This staggered ‘Poatan’, and Adesanya would fake with his left before connecting with another right hook that sent Pereira unconscious and crashing to the canvas. For good measure, ‘The Last Stylebender’ connected with a final nuclear warhead of a hammer fist to well and truly make sure the fight was indeed finished.

This would make Adesanya and Pereira 1-1 in MMA and 3-1 in all, as Poatan has two notorious victories over Adesanya from their kickboxing days and also defeated ‘The Last Stylebender’ upon their first fateful meeting inside the cage at UFC 281.

Francis Ngannou and Alex Volkanovski are filled with joy as they watch Israel Adesanya knockout Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Watching live: Francis Ngannou and Alex Volkanovski were totally overjoyed to see Israel Adesanya finally defeat the man that had seemed so unbeatable to him. (H/T MMANews)

Pereira was like Adesanya’s kryptonite for so long now, and the whole world was pretty much ecstatic to see ‘The Last Stylebender’ finally accomplish something that had taken him so long to do and eluded him so painfully.

As seen in the video below, Ngannou was beaming from ear to ear as he cheered on his beloved friend. On the TV, you see glimpses of Israel Adesanya celebrating this gigantic milestone in his life.

Francis Ngannou's live reaction to Israel Adesanya KO'ing Alex Pereira 👀 pic.twitter.com/2NcKv9JrzP — XcellentMMA (@XcellentMMA) April 9, 2023

A fellow teammate and good friend of Israel Adesanya was also eagerly awaiting the results of this fateful matchup. Upon the knockout happening, none other than Alexander Volkanovski can be seen screaming in triumph and happiness at this legendary moment in his comrade’s career.

What was your reaction when you saw Adesanya knockout Pereira at UFC 287?