Charles Oliveira survives late scare in massive decision win over Michael Chandler – UFC 309 Highlights

Moving to 2-0 over former title challenger, Michael Chandler, ex-champion, Charles Oliveira was forced to fight some late fifth round adversity to land his second career victory over the former, in a blood-and-guts performance in the co-main event of UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Showing off his vast striking expertise in the opening exchanges with Chandler, Oliveira managed to take the former Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin’s down on cue throughout the first round and all the way through to the fifth frame.

And threatening choke after choke — similarly to his April title eliminator with Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira was forced to work for his win in the final round against Chandler, who unloaded what was left in a hugely-depleted gas tank.

Cracking Oliviera in the early exchanges of the fifth and final round — needing a stoppage to avenge his defeat to the Sao Paulo native, Chandler dropped Oliveira a the Octagon fence, with some notable back-of-the-head strikes going unnoticed by referee, Keith Peterson.

And surviving a brutal barrage from the Missouri native — Oliveira made his way to his feet once more in a back-and-forth showdown, before taking down Chandler again at the fence.

Slamming the Brazilian to the canvas — not just once but twice — in a throwback to their 2021 vacant title fight, Chandler earned a massive pair of pops from The Garden attendees, however, dropped a unanimous decision loss.

Below, catch the highlights from Charles Oliveira’s second career win over Michael Chandler

DOMINANCE FROM DO BRONXS@CharlesDoBronxs powers through five rounds for the decision! #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/ECNGkfJ3o7 — UFC (@ufc) November 17, 2024