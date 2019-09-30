‘New Money Team’: Henry Cejudo, Kelvin Gastelum Call Out Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo continues to call out fighters in the combat sports world and this time, he did it alongside Kelvin Gastelum.

In a recently uploaded social media post, Cejudo called out the duo of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Gastelum was with him as they declared themselves the “New Money Team”:

“So here we are, team ‘Triple C’ and team ‘KG’, we’re out here taking over,” Cejudo said (via BJ Penn). “Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, all you wannabe kingpins, you guys can all do me a favor, and bend the knee to Triple C and KG too.”

“You’re talking to the ‘NMT: the New Money Team,’” Gastelum added.

You can see the video below:

There’s a new money team in town move out the way @floydmayweather and @thenotoriousmma you can bend the knee to The Cringe Mafia! pic.twitter.com/2Elo09phBI September 29, 2019

Cejudo has called out a whole host of names since becoming a two-weight champion earlier this summer. The list includes the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, Weili Zhang, Germaine de Randamie and more.

Don’t expect him to stop at this rate.

When it comes to fighting, “Triple C” is expected to come back early next year after undergoing shoulder surgery. His next title defense is likely to be at flyweight against Joseph Benavidez.

As for Gastelum, he is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Israel Adesanya earlier this year. He is scheduled to welcome Darren Till to middleweight when they meet at UFC 244.

What do you think of Cejudo’s callouts? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!