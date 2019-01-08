Several New Bouts Added To UFC on ESPN+ 4

Several new fights have been added to the UFC’s debut in Kansas in March.

Beneil Dariush and Drew Dober will go head-to-head in a lightweight contest. Welterweights Anthony Rocco Martin and Sergio Moraes have been added to the card. Also, a middleweight contest between Omari Akhmedov and Tim Boetsch will go down.

UFC on ESPN+ 4 takes place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on March 9th. It was recently announced that a pivotal heavyweight fight will serve as the night’s main event. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will be making his return to the Octagon. He’ll be taking on Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, who comes off an unsuccessful heavyweight title bid. Lewis lost to Daniel Cormier by submission at November’s UFC 230.

“Cigano” is looking to put together what would be a three-fight win streak with a potential victory over Lewis. Should he emerge victorious , he makes a strong case for a heavyweight title opportunity. As for Lewis, he’ll have to do quite a bit to get back into the title conversation. A win over a former champion the caliber of JDS is certainly a great start.

Check out the updated card for UFC on ESPN+ 4 below: