Derrick Lewis Reportedly Meets Former Champion In UFC Return

Derrick Lewis will receive a big fight for his Octagon return.

“The Black Beast” was last seen in November headlining UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. He unsuccessfully challenged Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight championship. “DC” managed to submit Lewis in the second round via rear-naked choke. With the defeat, Lewis’ three-fight win streak came to an end.

Now, MMAjunkie reports that Lewis will return at the UFC’s debut in Kansas. The UFC is targeting a match between Lewis and former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. The action goes down from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. It will be the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 4.

“Cigano” currently has back-to-back wins since being knocked out by Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title bout in 2017. His latest victory came over Tai Tuivasa, where the Brazilian scored a second-round TKO win. With a potential win over Lewis, it would be hard to deny “JDS” a shot at the throne.

Also, a win over dos Santos would be one of the biggest of Lewis’ career should he be able to pull it off.