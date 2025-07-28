Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos – Odds and Match Preview

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is scheduled for UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira, taking place on August 2, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This welterweight matchup features two experienced veterans with distinct fighting styles and backgrounds.

Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Odds

The betting odds for Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos have consistently favored Zaleski in the run-up to their UFC bout, with most bookmakers listing him as the clear favorite for US players. Currently, Zaleski’s odds are around 8/15 (meaning you’d need to bet £15 to win £8 profit), while Magny sits at approximately 6/4 to 13/8, making him the underdog (so a £10 bet on Magny would return around £25-£27.50 if he wins).

These odds have remained fairly steady, with only slight shifts as fight week began – possibly tightening just a bit in Zaleski’s favor as more punters backed him close to the event.

Bookmakers expect the fight to likely last the distance, given Magny’s style, but Zaleski’s finishing potential strong enough that there’s still significant action on him winning by knockout or TKO. In terms of method of victory, Zaleski is considered more likely to win inside the distance, while Magny’s path is most likely via decision, grinding out rounds with his clinch and wrestling if he pulls off the upset.

Public sentiment and predictions remain split, but oddsmakers’ numbers suggest they view Zaleski’s power and recent form as a real threat for the aging and sometimes inconsistent Magny. Ultimately, most bookies and analysts are expecting Zaleski to win, likely by KO/TKO or decision, while Magny’s best chance is to drag out a close, gritty decision if he gets the upset.

As for what’s at stake, both men are long-time welterweights fighting to maintain relevance in a crowded and competitive division. Magny, who comes in as the underdog, is looking to reestablish momentum and prove that his savvy and conditioning still stack up against dangerous strikers. Zaleski, the favorite according to oddsmakers, views this as an opportunity to defeat a respected veteran and potentially launch himself toward ranked opposition and a higher profile within the UFC.

Expect Magny to try to slow the pace, clinch, and mix in takedowns, while Zaleski will attempt to keep it standing, strike at range, and capitalize on any moments Magny is flat-footed. The winner is likely to earn a significant boost in the welterweight pecking order, with the fight serving as a classic striker-vs-grappler test between two seasoned professionals.