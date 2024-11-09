Carlos Prates sleeps Neil Magny with spectacular knockout win – UFC Vegas 100 Highlights

Turning in his staggering eleventh straight win, emerging welterweight contender, Carlos Prates has racked up his most high-profile win to boot, stopping veteran perennial challenger, Neil Magny with a stunning opening round knockout in the main event of UFC Vegas 100.

Prates, a product of the Contender Series, entered tonight’s pairing with perennial contender, Magny off the back of a dominant knockout win over Li Jingliang, following a pair of stunning stoppages over Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles.

Showing off some of his grappling chops early in the opening round in a sequence initiated by Magny, Brazilian contender, Prates then managed to drop the veteran contender with a winging right hook, before calling the former back to his feet.

And clearly still rocked ahead of the finishing sequence, Prates then scored a stunning left hook shot against Magny — faceplanting the stalwart challenger for another consecutive knockout win.

Already planning his next Octagon pairing, Prates welcomed the chance to compete at UFC 312 in February in a trip to Australia, suggesting striking battles with either Jack Della Maddalena or Geoff Neal next.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Prates’ win over Neil Magny