Neil Magny Responds To Jorge Masvidal’s Harsh Call Out

It didn’t take long for Neil Magny to fire back at Jorge Masvidal.

It’s been well established that Gunnar Nelson is out of his scheduled welterweight bout at UFC Liverpool against Magny.

Just last month it was revealed that he had to pull out due to a knee injury. UFC officials are currently looking for a replacement opponent to take on Magny.

Nelson has not been seen in the Octagon since he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 113 event in Scotland last July.

Magny is looking to gain some more momentum after picking up a win over former title contender Carlos Condit back in December at UFC 219.

Earlier this week, Jorge Masvidal went on record by stating that he offered to replace Nelson against Magny but the fight had to be at a catchweight. Masvidal then claimed that Magny rejected the offer.

Magny caught wind of Masvidal’s comments in this interview and decided to take to his official Twitter account to respond to these claims. He wrote the following:

“I’ll gladly fight him at any weight 170 up….truth is he’s an unprofessional slob who is unable to make weight on 4weeks notice and the UFC said no.”

I'll gladly fight him at any weight 170 up….truth is he's an unprofessional slob who is unable to make weight on 4weeks notice and the UFC said no. https://t.co/ClvgjcsmmM — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) May 8, 2018

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Darren Till vs. Stephen Thompson will headline this show.