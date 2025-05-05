‘He Needs a Lot More Work’ UFC Contender Shares What ATT Really Thinks About Bo Nickal

Rising star in the UFC middleweight division Bo Nickal suffered the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career on May 3, 2025. The former undefeated wrestler was stopped by Reinier de Ridder, a former two-division ONE Championship titleholder, who delivered a brutal knee strike in the second round to earn a TKO victory. Despite Nickal’s takedown attempts and ground control early in the fight, de Ridder’s pressure and striking ultimately overwhelmed him, ending Nickal’s perfect record at 7-1.

Bo Nickal

Following the fight, Josh Thomson, a former UFC contender and Strikeforce Lightweight Champion, commented on Nickal’s performance and future prospects. Thomson, on his podcast, said, “Bo Nickal needs a little bit more work. I talked to a bunch of people at American Top Team, and they were all like, ‘Yeah, he still needs a lot more work.’ He’s doing a great job promoting himself, but he needs a lot of work. It’s to be expected, though. I think he’s got a bright career ahead of him, for sure.”

Image via: Reuters

Josh Thomson is a respected figure in MMA, known for his long career competing in top promotions such as UFC, Strikeforce, and Bellator. He held the Strikeforce Lightweight Championship and was known for his well-rounded skills and toughness. Since retiring from competition in 2020, Thomson has remained active in the MMA community as a podcaster, commentator, and analyst.

Reinier de Ridder’s victory over Bo Nickal marks his third consecutive UFC win, all finishes, and positions him as a rising contender in the middleweight division. After the fight, de Ridder called out former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, aiming for a high-profile matchup next.

While the defeat is a setback, experts like Josh Thomson believe Nickal’s career remains promising if he continues to develop his skills. Meanwhile, de Ridder’s win propels him toward bigger fights in the UFC middleweight ranks.