Exclusive | Nathaniel Wood predicts a second-round finish against ‘reckless’ Charles Jourdain

Nathaniel Wood (18-5 MMA) has made it clear that he is looking to bring the ‘bang’ against Charles Jourdain (13-5-1 MMA) ahead of the pair’s meeting at UFC Paris this Saturday.

Wood is set to make a quick return to the Octagon six weeks on after dominating Charles Rosa (14-8 MMA) at UFC London this July. That performance was his first in nearly two years following a series of injuries that had kept him out of competition.

The Londoner is eager to continue what he started since getting signed by the promotion three years ago as he aims to make a statement against Jourdain after accepting the fight on two weeks’ notice, reminding the MMA world and his fans what the fuss is still all about.

Nathaniel Wood breaks down his fight with Charles Jourdain

Ahead of his bout against Charles Jourdain, Wood has detailed his reasoning as to why he will beat him on Saturday.

Although Wood believes ‘Air’ Jourdain is a dangerous and unpredictable opponent, during a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s Mike Owens, ‘The Prospect’ previewed his fight with Jourdain, revealing how he believes the events will play out at the Accor Arena in Paris.

“He’s got grabbling skills, but he prefers to strike, he likes to be in a fight, he likes to come and bang, and he’s obviously got a good skill set as well,” Wood stated.

“He is not a wild striker but he’s quite reckless, he throws quite unusual stuff like spinning kicks or spinning punches,” Wood continued. “But yeah, I’m totally down with that I’d like to think that my technical striking ability Is going to be too much for him. It’s an exciting fight, I think we are gonna meet in the middle and we are gonna bang.”

Despite admitting that Charles Jourdain is a tough challenge, Nathaniel Wood also sees that being his downfall as he suspects he will be able to catch him coming in on his striking advances and come out with a second-round stoppage victory.

“I’m feeling confident, and I am feeling confident that I’m gonna put another loss on his record … I’m seeing a second-round TKO, I think Charles is very dangerous, but I believe he will expose himself exposed whilst he’s being dangerous, and I believe I will get a TKO finish in the second round.”

Do you think Nathaniel Wood will come out on top at UFC Paris?