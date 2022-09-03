Nathaniel Wood shuts down Charles Jourdain in a thrilling affair – UFC Paris Highlights

Nikhil Sharma
Nathaniel Wood, Charles Jourdain
Nathaniel Wood put on a dominant display to defeat Charles Jourdain in the opening bout of the main card at UFC Paris.

After a rocky last five outings under the banner, winning two and dropping two, Wood returned to take on Charles Jourdain on the main card of UFC Paris this Saturday at Accor Arena for the promotion’s debut event in France.

Jourdain looked sharp from distance in an exciting affair that saw high-volume action from both men. Wood appeared to get out struck before landing a huge shot that wobbled Jourdain in the first round. Wood asserted his dominance in the second round but Jourdain held his own to keep it competitive.

READ MORE:  Exclusive | Nathaniel Wood predicts a second-round finish against ‘reckless’ Charles Jourdain

Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Jourdain after going the distance by unanimous decision.

Below, catch the highlights from Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Jourdain

Nikhil Sharma
Lifelong combat sports fan, practitioner, and everything related, especially the community.

