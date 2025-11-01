Nathan Rivera Breaks Tommy Strydom’s Jaw in TKO Victory – BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

Nathan Rivera busted Tommy Strydom’s jaw en route to a big third-round TKO in the BKFC Fight Night Michigan co-main event.

Following a fairly timid opening round, both fighters started to let their fists fly in the second. With less than a minute to go in the stanza, Strydom moved in and was met with a right from Rivera that caught him clean and knocked him to the canvas.

Strydom answered the count and completed the round, but he was still clearly compromised while heading to his corner.

Less than 30 seconds into the third, Rivera landed another right hand, this one seemingly breaking his jaw. Strydom opted to take a knee and declined to continue, bringing an end to the bout.

Official Result: Nathan Rivera def. Tommy Strydom via TKO in Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Nathan Rivera vs. Tommy Strydom at BKFC Fight Night Michigan:

