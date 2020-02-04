Colby Covington Denies Suffering Broken Jaw Against Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has finally ended his silence and reacted to his title fight loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245. The outspoken American was suspected to have broken his jaw during the fight and it has been the subject of much discussion ever since. However, ‘Chaos’ has now put an end to that rumour by confirming his jaw is fine, whilst speaking with Ariel Helwani, he said.

“No, I didn’t break my jaw in my fight. Does my jaw look broken? I’ve been smiling, I’ve been with all my mamacitas you know.”

"I didn't break my jaw in that fight."@ColbyCovMMA says his jaw was not broken against Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/llHNREC2fL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2020

The welterweight contender was unhappy to hear the audio from his corner was beamed out to millions. The private disclosure of a possible injury became public knowledge, fuelled speculation during the fight and as a result reinvigorated Usman who had heard news of his suspected injury.

“Is that legal that they can get my corner audio in between rounds? Whether my jaw is broken, or it isn’t broken, to get that information in a world championship fight when there’s two rounds left to go. That’s huge information.”

“I don’t care if you’re down and you’re completely ready to quit. That’s going to get you right up like, ‘I’ve got this guy on the ropes now.’ That’s f*cking corrupt in itself.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

The good news is Covington could be back sooner than we thought. Without injury he should be able to get back in the 170lb mix before this summer. A fight with Michael Chiesa could well be on the cards. The former 155lb fighter called out Covington after beating Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh late last month. ‘Chaos’ is yet to respond, but it does appear the perfect fight and a win in this one would put either man into title contention.

Do you believe Colby Covington’s claims that he didn’t break his jaw?