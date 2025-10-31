Nathan Rivera expects the best Tommy Strydom at BKFC Michigan and “wouldn’t want it any other way”
Nathan Rivera will do battle with Tommy Strydom at BKFC Michigan in the co-main event clash on November 1st. Rivera appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker, once again, to touch on his continued path to becoming a BKFC champion someday.
Fighting a former BKFC featherweight title challenger here could certainly inform that path for the number four-ranked contender at 145 pounds. When discussing the machinations of the matchup with Strydom coming up, Rivera said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“Yeah, I think he’s had a lot of experience too outside of BKFC. Not like nearly as much as my last opponent. My last opponent was one of the harder fights I’ve had. He was 0-2 in BKFC, and the amount of fights that he had leading into that it was; he was like more than quadruple, you know what I mean?”
“I mean, he had I think he was 10 and nine in MMA, all knockouts or something crazy like that. So, he definitely came with a lot of experience and Tommy’s similar. He’s had a lot of experience outside of BKFC. I think he’s really hungry. I think Tommy’s really wanting to get after it, you know. You go on a tear like that 4 and 0 and then you get a loss and there’s something that; I mean, it’s got to do something to you, you know.”
“And I’ve had a similar experience when in the amateurs, you know, you go on these long just straight kill sprees and then you take a loss and then what that does to you, it really makes you dial it in for some people. At least it did for me. So, I think that Tommy coming forward to this fight, I think he’s got a lot to fight for. I think he is hungrier than he’s ever been after almost having gold.”
Nathan Rivera expects “the best Tommy [strydom] that we’ve ever seen” at BKFC michigan
As he further expounded upon his next BKFC contest this weekend, Rivera continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],
“It’s funny cuz I called out a couple guys, and he was the only person that DM’d me and was like, “Let’s do it.” Like super respectful, nice guy, but he was the only person that DM’d me and was like, “Say when and where, bro. I appreciate, you know.” And then this time, even before when we got booked up, I messaged him and I, you know, I said I told him that I was grateful that he took the fight and I’m praying for a safe camp, a safe cut.”
“And he was like, “Yeah, same to you, man. Like I’m glad that I’m fighting somebody in the top five” because he wants to get back there, you know? So I think that this fight, this is going to be the best Tommy that we’ve ever seen and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”