Alberto Blas Targets Everyone in BKB After Leaving BKFC as a Reigning Champ

Alberto Blas is a huge figure in the world of gloveless combat and the unbeaten bare knuckle fighter with all first round KO’s has finally addressed the backstory to how he crossed over from BKFC to BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing unexpectedly.

When addressing the saga that played out with Blas still holding the BKFC title and then announcing he was now signed to BKB, Alberto Blas said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“You know, I never talk about nothing happened before and I’m going to talk to you. I don’t have a bad feeling about nobody, no bad feeling, you know. God give me a new opportunity and I’m [going to] take it and, you know, I don’t feel bad. Because I know who I am. I know who I’m going to go and, you know, whatever happened, before I don’t care, you know.” “I’m going to continue forward and I’m going to continue [to] do a great thing. I said before, I’m going to say right now, I’m going to be the greatest bare knuckle [fighter] you guys are going to see in all the world, you know. Because I’m not going to be only the 135 champ. I’m going down to take the 125 champ, I’m going to take it soon. I’m going to go down 125.” “I don’t care who is in 125, I don’t care, you know. I’m going to go down 125, when I take it from the 125 champ, I’m going to go 145, you know. I’m going to destroy everybody. Trust me, I’m going to destroy everybody. I’m going to take my time, you know. God give me time, God that give me new opportunity. I take it. I’m going to continue the same. I’m going to do a great thing, you know.”

Alberto Blas: “I’m going to fight everybody” in BKB

While Alberto Blas has a focus on securing BKB lightweight gold, he is also keen on moving up to pursue the gold held by Harry Gigliotti.

When touching on his future desire to clash with BKB’s super lightweight champion, Alberto Blas stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],