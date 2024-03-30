Nate Landwehr storms back, scores epic First-Round knockout of Jamall Emmers – UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Nate Landwehr scored his fifth career win inside the Octagon, putting away the always-game Jamall Emmers in spectacular fashion at the UFC Atlantic City on Saturday night.

Going into the bout winning three of his last four, ‘The Train’ looked to be in a bit of trouble in the early going as Emmers kept his distance and proceeded to piece up Landwehr for much of the opening round. With blood streaming from the left side of his forehead, Landwehr continued to close the distance and landed a perfectly placed uppercut with 22 seconds left in the first.

With Emmers clearly compromised, Landwehr poured it on and sent Emmers crashing to the canvas. From there, ‘The Train’ only needed to unleash a couple of hammer firsts before referee Keith Peterson had seen enough.

Official Result: Nate Landwehr def. Jamall Emmers via TKO (strikes) at 4:43 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights from Nate Landwehr vs. jamall emmers at UFC Atlantic City:

Nate Landwehr pulls off the violent comeback win at #UFCAtlanticCity ! pic.twitter.com/hPV1DRMNF2 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 31, 2024