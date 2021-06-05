Nate Diaz is out to prove he’s still got what it takes to beat “the best of the best” when he takes on Leon Edwards in a non-title five-round fight at UFC 263.

The UFC fan favourite hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to become the inaugural BMF titleholder. Diaz was beat up over three rounds by Jorge Masvidal before the UFC 244 main event was waved off by ringside doctor due to a cut.

Diaz spent a long time chasing a rematch with ‘Gamebred’ before ultimately settling for a bout with the often-avoided Englishman, Edwards. ‘Rocky’ has been at the top of the welterweight division for some time but has been unable to churn out a shot at the champion, Kamaru Usman. You’d expect a whoever wins this UFC 263 fight will be in pole position for the next crack at ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ despite Dana White suggesting Colby Covington is next in line.

Speaking on the UFC 263 preview show, Diaz insisted he is still on the top of his game and age is only improving his abilities as a fighter.

“I’ve been fighting for the last 10, 15 years,” Diaz said. “I’ve done it all. I’ve fought all these guys. I’ve done more and done better than anybody. Keeping it real all the way through. I’m like a triathlete, get better with age. Nobody has stayed on top as long as me, and I’m still headlining shows.

On June 12, Diaz promises to show people he can still beat “the best of the best.”

“I’m out there to show people I’ll beat the best of the best,” Diaz said. “If I’m not going to fight the biggest fight I could possibly find, I’m gonna fight the best fighter that I could possibly find.” (Transcribed by The Mac Life)

Who do you think will win at UFC 263? Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards?