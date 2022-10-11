Nate Diaz is talking with the WWE? The US-born athlete had his final contracted fight in the UFC when he earned a submission victory against former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Stockton’s Diaz has been hinting at many different options such as boxing fights or competing in a different MMA organization. However, few had predicted that professional wrestling was on the horizon.

On Instagram, Diaz posted a photo alongside former D Generation X member, and current WWE Executive VP of Talent Triple H. The caption reads: “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next.”

Nate Diaz teasing a WWE move? pic.twitter.com/2hNUqPp38E — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) October 10, 2022

Triple H is a former 14-time WWE world champion. According to the WWE, officially he oversees “creative writing, talent relations, live events, talent development, and creative services.”

Is Nate Diaz in talks with the WWE?

The UFC and Nate Diaz struggled to come to an agreement for his final fight on his contract. On Twitter, Diaz continued to hint that a boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul was the plan. But the final fight was never agreed upon so Diaz was stuck in the UFC.

With his final fight taking place in the main event of UFC 279 Nate Diaz is a hot free agent. Boxing matches, MMA organizations, and professional wrestling are all viable options for The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner.

WWE and the UFC have often swapped talent. Going as far back as Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn competing in both organizations. Notably, Brock Lesnar was a huge draw for both. Daniel Cormier, former UFC double champ, recently refereed a WWE match. Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey has an impressive legacy in both organizations as well. The WWE has also promoted alongside big-name boxers like Floyd Mayweather and heavyweight Tyson Fury.

The UFC alumni made his debut in the organization in 2007. Diaz was often a featured fighter when the UFC was broadcasting events on FOX. Towards the tail end of his career, he became a needle mover after epic bouts against Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Additionally, Nate Diaz has notable wins over Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Takanori Gomi, and Josh Neer, among others.

The world is open for Nate Diaz in whatever career he chooses next.