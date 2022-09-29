Nate Diaz has once more reignited his longstanding rivalry with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, poking fun at the Dubliner’s upcoming appearance in the Roadhouse remake, and questioning why the Crumlin native is “acting” that he can still compete professionally.

Headlining UFC 279 earlier this month, Stockton veteran, Diaz managed to defeat former interim lightweight titleholder, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine win – submitting the Oxnard native in a short-notice main event clash.

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old has been sidelined since July of last year, suffering a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier.

Engaging in a late-night Twitter tirade, McGregor, who is set to appear in a leading role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Roadhouse remake, urged other fighters to avoid attempting to replicate his acting exploits.



“Stay out of my acting game I’ll smash your jaw in,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Nate Diaz once more pokes fun at Conor McGregor’s fighting career

Receiving a response from the aforenoted Californian veteran, Nate Diaz, McGregor was asked why he still thinks he can compete professionally. Both men have also since deleted their respective tweets.

The Conor and Nate rivalry reignites over… acting 😬 pic.twitter.com/7UccH3tOdJ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 29, 2022

“Why are you acting like you can still fight,” Nate Diaz tweeted in response to Conor McGregor. Actor.”

Twice fighting each other in 2016, McGregor suffered his first promotional loss against Diaz in a short-notice welterweight main event at UFC 196 – dropping a second round rear-naked choke loss.

In August of that year, however, McGregor would avenge his loss to Diaz with a majority decision win in a welterweight rematch. The two have since been continually linked to a trilogy rubber match before the end of their respective careers, which has so far yet to come to fruition.

Diaz also recently completed his contractual obligations with the UFC come the culmination of his UFC 279 headliner with Ferguson. And is expected to walk away from the Octagon in a bid to pursue avenues into other combat sports.