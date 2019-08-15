Nate Diaz Sparks Up Joint At UFC 241 Open Workouts (Video)

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz does whatever he wants. That couldn’t have been more evident at the UFC 241 open workouts earlier today (Wed. August 14, 2019) in California.

Diaz sparked up what looked to be like a joint on stage and smoked it. He then began passing it around to fans. Check out some footage below.

Definitely the first time that this happened at a UFC open workout



Nate Diaz sparks a joint and shows off his lung capacity. pic.twitter.com/KuiKYSAJnh — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 15, 2019

.@NateDiaz209 passed his blunt out to the crowd…we had to get an on the spot review of the product! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/KzUWABFxH3 August 15, 2019

Diaz is undoubtedly a big supporter of CBD and marijuana. He famously smoked a vape pen following his UFC 202 war with Conor McGregor in 2016. That was the last fight he participated in, until this weekend, when he ends a near-three-year layoff. Diaz takes on Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in the co-main event of the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV).

It’s one of the most anticipated fights of the year and is arguably getting more hype than the heavyweight title main event. Daniel Cormier takes on the very man he took the heavyweight title from last year, Stipe Miocic. UFC 241 is one of the biggest cards of the year on paper.

But of course, with a name like Diaz taking on a longtime rival in a former champion, Pettis, it’s no surprise that it’s being dubbed as the people’s main event.

What do you think about Diaz sparking up a blunt at his UFC 241 open workouts?