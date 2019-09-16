UFC Attempts To Trademark ‘BMF’ & ‘Baddest Mother F*cker’

Spread the word!













Back on September 11, Zuffa LLC, owners of the UFC, filed to trademark the terms “Baddest Mother F*cker” and “BMF.”

The term has been made famous in the wake of the welterweight matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, which will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2. Check out a breakdown of the UFC’s attempt to trademark the BMF-related terms, courtesy of Bloody Elbow.

BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER (serial number 88613208)

Goods and Services:

Entertainment services, namely, live stage shows and performances featuring sports and mixed martial arts; entertainment services, namely, providing online computer games, video games and electronic games; providing information, news and commentary in the field of sports and mixed martial arts

International Class:

041 – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.

BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER (serial number 88613114)

Goods and Services:

Toy championship belts; toy mixed martial arts belts; toy figures and accessories therefor; action figures and accessories therefor; play sets for action figures and toy figures; and video game consoles

International Class:

028 – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees. – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees.

BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER (serial number 88613069)

Goods and Services:

Championship belts; championship trophy belts

International Class:

025 – Clothing, footwear, headgear. – Clothing, footwear, headgear.

BMF (serial number 88613032)

Goods and Services:

Entertainment services, namely, live stage shows and performances featuring sports and mixed martial arts; entertainment services, namely, providing online computer games, video games and electronic games; providing information, news and commentary in the field of sports and mixed martial arts

International Class:

041 – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.

BMF (serial number 88612863)

Goods and Services:

Toy championship belts; toy mixed martial arts belts; toy figures and accessories therefor; action figures and accessories therefor; play sets for action figures and toy figures; and video game consoles

International Class:

028 – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees. – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees.

BMF (serial number 88612833)

Goods and Services:

Championship belts; championship trophy belts

International Class:

025 – Clothing, footwear, headgear. – Clothing, footwear, headgear.

BMF (serial number 88612770)

Goods and Services:

Jewelry; key chains

International Class:

014 – Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments. – Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments.

Given the information above, the UFC seems to be interested in creating a ton of merchandise revolving around the BMF term ahead of UFC 244.

What do you make of the UFC’s attempts to trademark “BMF” and “Baddest Mother F*cker?”