UFC Attempts To Trademark ‘BMF’ & ‘Baddest Mother F*cker’

Back on September 11, Zuffa LLC, owners of the UFC, filed to trademark the terms “Baddest Mother F*cker” and “BMF.”
The term has been made famous in the wake of the welterweight matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, which will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2. Check out a breakdown of the UFC’s attempt to trademark the BMF-related terms, courtesy of Bloody Elbow.
BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER (serial number 88613208)
Goods and Services:
Entertainment services, namely, live stage shows and performances featuring sports and mixed martial arts; entertainment services, namely, providing online computer games, video games and electronic games; providing information, news and commentary in the field of sports and mixed martial arts
International Class:
041 – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.
BADDEST MOTHERFUCKER (serial number 88613114)
Goods and Services:
Toy championship belts; toy mixed martial arts belts; toy figures and accessories therefor; action figures and accessories therefor; play sets for action figures and toy figures; and video game consoles
International Class:
028 – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees. – Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees.
BMF (serial number 88613032)
Goods and Services:
Entertainment services, namely, live stage shows and performances featuring sports and mixed martial arts; entertainment services, namely, providing online computer games, video games and electronic games; providing information, news and commentary in the field of sports and mixed martial arts
International Class:
041 – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. – Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities.
BMF (serial number 88612770)
Goods and Services:
Jewelry; key chains
International Class:
014 – Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments. – Precious metals and their alloys and goods in precious metals or coated therewith, not included in other classes; jewellery, precious stones; horological and chronometric instruments.
Given the information above, the UFC seems to be interested in creating a ton of merchandise revolving around the BMF term ahead of UFC 244.
What do you make of the UFC’s attempts to trademark “BMF” and “Baddest Mother F*cker?”