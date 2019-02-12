Nate Diaz Set To Corner Kron Gracie At UFC on ESPN 1

Nate Diaz will make his UFC return this weekend (Sun. February 17, 2019).

However, it won’t be as a competitor. Diaz will be cornering Kron Gracie for his UFC debut at this week’s UFC on ESPN 1 in Phoenix, Arizona. ESPN’s Greg Rosenstein broke the news on Twitter:

“Nate Diaz will be cornering Kron Gracie this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Phoenix, per @GilbertMelendez. Gracie faces Alex Caceres in his UFC debut.”

Diaz’s last fight took place in 2016, in which he was defeated by Conor McGregor via split decision at UFC 202. The Stockton native was expected to return in November at UFC 230. He was briefly advertised to face Dustin Poirier in the co-main event. However, “The Diamond” was forced out with an injury, and Diaz’s UFC return has again been delayed.

He’ll corner Gracie, who is undefeated at 4-0 thus far in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Gracie will face UFC veteran Alex Caceres, who has lost three of his last five UFC fights. His last fight this past July resulted in a split decision win over Martin Bravo.

Check out the full UFC on ESPN 1 card below.

UFC on ESPN 1 Card