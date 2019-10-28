Nate Diaz Says He Will ‘Never’ Retire From MMA

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz plans on competing in mixed martial arts for a very long time.

Diaz returns to action this weekend as he meets Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout for the one-off BMF title. That fight will headline UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

It will be Diaz’s second fight this year following a long three-year hiatus saw him enjoy a successful return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August. Despite his overall inactivity, his bout with Masvidal will be his 32nd professional fight, having debuted all the way back in 2004.

And given how he’s been in the game for 15 years now, Diaz expects to continue fighting for as long as he can:

“Yeah, I’ll fight forever,” Diaz told Ariel Helwani in a September interview that aired on the Helwani Show on Monday. “Forever. I’m never going to retire, that’s for sure.

“‘Here’s my gloves, this is great’ — they’re [people who announce retirements] full of sh*t. …Wants to bait you back in, play with me. If you’re going, then peace. I was training the whole time.”

Diaz is still only 34 and given his lifestyle, fans can expect to see him competing in the long-term future. Whether he can fight forever is a different question, though.

