Nate Diaz has taken aim at welterweight contender Leon Edwards and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his latest post on social media.

Diaz has a long running beef with the undefeated Russian. The two men even got into it at a World Series of Fighting show back in 2015, resulting in Diaz slapping Nurmagomedov. They again exchanged words at UFC 239 which led to Diaz being kicked out of the event.

However, his feud with Leon Edwards is relatively new and only came about because the Englishman took a shot at the rumoured BMF rematch between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

“Stop being a p*ssy and f*ckin’ let’s fight, right? You say you’re the Street Jesus and you’re (the) BMF, let’s prove the case,” Edwards said to ESPN. “You can’t go out there and fight a guy you just f*ckin’ battered for three rounds and then do it again and say you are the BMF. That’s not how it works, so stop being a p*ssy and step up.”

Diaz then mocked Edwards for allowing Masvidal to hit him with the three piece and the soda backstage at UFC London, while simultaneously reminding Nurmagomedov he did something similar to him a few years ago, he wrote.

“You got f*cked up in the back for acting like you were tight. This fight sh*t is the same everywhere, in or out of the cage… don’t get punked ever. That goes for kabob also, you guys are in last place now lol.”

Edwards is currently without an opponent and has been inactive since his UFC Fight Night San Antonio headliner against former lightweight titleholder, Rafael dos Anjos in July of last year – a relatively comfortable decision win.

Edwards was scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night London in March opposite former division champion, Tyron Woodley until the entire event was shelved amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In his place, this time in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX facility stepped Gilbert Burns who would go on to takeout Woodley and secure his status as number-one contender to Kamaru Usman’s throne.

