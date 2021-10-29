Nate Diaz has sounded off on Dana White‘s recent comments regarding his future in the UFC when he questioned whether or not the Stockton native wants to fight ‘savages’ in the promotion.

Diaz is still looking for an opponent for his return to the UFC octagon, although nothing has materialized yet. It was rumored that a fight with Vicente Luque was in the works, but nothing has been formally announced. Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards.

White recently said a few weeks ago that the UFC is currently working on a fight for Diaz, but further details haven’t been revealed. During a recent interview with The Mac Life, White went into detail regarding Diaz’s UFC future and questioned whether or not he wants to fight up-and-comers in the sport going forward.

Diaz posted a cryptic response on Twitter to White’s taunts.

I’m fighting top 4 minimum



Don’t be dragging me into your guys deals — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 29, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Diaz and the UFC brass have been at odds. He’s missed substantial amounts of time during his MMA career due to contract disputes and appears that is the case at this present moment as well. Diaz is clearly a UFC pay-per-view star and wants to be treated as such.

Diaz has competed just four times in five years, including his rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 202. A possible trilogy with McGregor is still on the table, but it won’t happen until next year at minimum as McGregor continues to recover from his shocking leg injury.

It’s unclear what’s next for the 36-year-old Diaz, who has one fight left on his current contract with the UFC. The fans want him back, but it all appears to depend on who Diaz and the UFC come to terms with in regards to an opponent.

