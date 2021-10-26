Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the current managerial status of Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, claiming that the Norwegian’s role at the football club needs to be “rearranged” following a 0-5 drubbing to Liverpool on Sunday.

McGregor, an avid Manchester United supporter, boldly claimed last April that he was weighing up the option of purchasing the club amid the collapse of the proposed European Super League, as supporters called for current owners Joel and Avram Glazer to sell their shares in the club.



Sharing his thoughts on the current situation regarding the managerial future of former Manchester United striker and current manager, Solskjaer, McGregor claimed that a new manager should be inserted into the club whilst the Norwegian’s role should be “rearranged” amid mass calls from supporter for the former player to leave his post as manager.

“The issue with [Manchester] United is it’s just (a) bunch of young fellas talking to each other,” McGregor tweeted. “Peers. You need some one above the group char to take the helm. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] was on the bench when [Cristiano] Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect, Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion.“

The issue at United is it’s just bunch of youngfellas talking to each other. Peers. You need some one above the group chat to take the helm. Ole was on the bench when Ronaldo played. A peer. Not enough. Love and respect Ole to the max but his role needs rearranged. My opinion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 26, 2021

When questioned by a Twitter user if he was “Ole out” — McGregor reiterated that a more senior figure who can command respect from the squad should replace Solksjaer as manager.



“Never Ole out you silly fool,” McGregor replied. “Ole is forever United! His role simply to (sic) needs to be readjusted, and again, someone above the group chat needs brought in. Someone to command the young squad. God bless.“



Reports emerged this morning detailing that despite speculation linking Solksjaer with a dismissal from his post following a run of one point from a possible nine in their last three Premier League games, the 48-year-old would be afforded the opportunity to attempt to turn things around against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, and possibly in a away visit to Italian side Atalanta next week before a pivotal cross town clash with rivals, Manchester City.



Leading candidates to replace Solksjaer include former Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan head coach, Antonio Conte, who is understood to welcome the opportunity to take the reigns at the Old Trafford side, as well as former France captain and Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane — although at the time of publication, the 1998 World Cup winner remains a distinct outsider to take the post at United.