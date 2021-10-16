Leon Edwards is demanding that the fight against Jorge Masvidal be for the BMF belt.

Masvidal won the BMF belt against Nate Diaz back at UFC 244. It was a fairly dominant fight for Masvidal when he took on Diaz and won via TKO. It was a doctor’s stoppage in between rounds that put a stop to the match. The BMF title has not seen the Octagon since it’s debut that night.

Edwards is coming off a win over Diaz at UFC 263. He has already beaten one half of the BMF fight and looks to defeat his rival Masvidal next. Masvidal and Edwards have had an ongoing rivalry since ‘Gamebred’ hit Edwards with several cheap shots backstage at UFC London in 2019.

If Edwards beats both men the title was created for, then Edwards may have a legitimate gripe for being the ‘BMF’. Edwards was on “The MMA Hour” talking about how he should be given the belt.

“This is my 12th fight in a row without losing, and I am looking forward to going out there and showing the world just how good I am. To go out there and take out Nate and take out Masvidal, the two BMFs, I feel like I deserve that belt. Give me that belt after,” Edwards said. (MMANews)

It may be that Usman is technically the ‘BMF’ since he beat Masvidal (twice now) since he won the belt. The fun has just begun and the fight between the two who are ready to showcase some fireworks in their upcoming matchup.

The fight between Diaz and Edwards was a really fun fight. Even though Edwards was dominant for most of the fight, Diaz had a split second chance where he could have won the fight in the fifth round. The fight between Masvidal and Edwards will most likely be more competitive than that fight.

Do you agree that Leon Edwards will be the BMF if he beats Jorge Masvidal?