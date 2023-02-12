Nate Diaz reacts to UFC 284 main event: “Islam got his ass whooped.”

Former UFC fighter, Nate Diaz has reacted to UFC 284’s main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Mkahachev.

Makhachev successfully defended his 155lb UFC title for the first time last night, but it was certainly not smooth sailing for the near -400 favorite. Capping off UFC 284 in Perth, Australia the pair produced an exciting, high-level contest, testing all aspects of each other’s games.

While Makhachev won the fight, it was Volkanovski who captured the hearts of onlookers – thriving, not just surviving in a fight in which many gave him no hope. With a considerable size disadvantage, the Australian would fend off Makhachev’s renowned grappling skills, even implementing his own takedowns and throws of his own.

Volkanovski would also hurt the Dagestani on more than one occasion, and while Makhachev too found success on the feet, the display put on by Volkanovski while moving up in weight was nothing short of phenomenal.

Nate Diaz slams Islam Makhachev

While some took the opportunity to praise Volkanovski for his efforts, there were some of course who would use it to criticize Makhahcev. Nate Diaz, who has feuded with Makhachev’s close friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov for some time, tweeted out an immediate reaction.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Diaz was not the only one who may not have agreed with the decision, many fans and fighters voiced their disagreement. However, the fight was a close one, and a win, either way, cannot really be argued with.

