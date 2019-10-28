Nate Diaz Reacts To ‘Bunch Of Bullsh*t’ From USADA Incident

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz reflected on what was a crazy couple of days last week that nearly saw his fight with Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 get scrapped.

On Thursday, Diaz revealed he was alerted by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he had elevated levels likely stemming from a tainted supplement. Diaz, of course, denied this and told the UFC and USADA to fix the issue otherwise he would not be showing up for fight week.

Just a couple of days later, USADA would exonerate Diaz and the fight was back on. It was then revealed that his elevated levels were of SARMS, traced back to a contaminated organic, vegan, plant-based daily multi-vitamin — in other words, it wasn’t an anti-doping violation.

Diaz has long spoken against the use of steroids and so, it would have been hypocritical for him to be flagged by USADA.

Reflecting on the insanity of the incident during a UFC 244 conference call on Monday, the Stockton native labeled it a “whole bunch of bullsh*t”:

“I wasn’t happy about any of it actually,” Diaz said. “I think it was a big whole bunch of bullsh*t. I just wanted to not be a part of it. I think the thing about people on steroids is they don’t talk about steroids that loud.

“If we’re going to have to get down to the point, let’s get down to the point. I’m not going to hold a secret and figure it out afterward. We need to get this out the way because I have sh*t I need to put my mind on. I thought it was all made up, a bunch of bullsh*t anyway.

“We can test every day for the rest of my life because I’ve been taking all the same sh*t that I’ve been taking for the last five years and a half. Don’t try to play me, because I ain’t playing back.”

Luckily for fight fans, Diaz was cleared and his BMF title fight with Masvidal is still on for this Saturday.

Luckily for fight fans, Diaz was cleared and his BMF title fight with Masvidal is still on for this Saturday.