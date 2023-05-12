UFC legend and upcoming boxing debutant Nate Diaz has given his thoughts on former opponent and UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, ahead of his scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul.

Diaz last fought Tony Ferguson in a winning effort at UFC 279 by way of submission, before testing the free agency market and landing in a match-up with the aforementioned Paul, who is currently 6-1 as a professional. The bout takes place on August 5th, and the pair are currently hosting a media event to drum up hype for the Texas-bound bout.

Nate Diaz on Leon Edwards

While Conor McGregor is often the subject of many questions that Nate Diaz is posed during his media obligations, another former foe popped up this time, Leon Edwards. While many may have expected a Diaz-esque “He Sucks!” response, it would appear Diaz actually holds a lot of respect for the king of the 170-pounders.

The bout is perhaps best remembered for the closing round, where in Diaz, who had been beaten for four rounds, managed to clip, and rock, the Englishman. Here is what “The Stockton Slugger” had to say:

“I don’t think I’m over him either, too. He’s great, he’s a great fighter also. It’d be cool if he hung onto [UFC welterweight title] for a while, and he deserves it. Trains hard and works hard.”

In amongst the questions of the day, Nate Diaz was asked if he intended on pursuing boxing if he should beat Paul, but the fighter has always remained insistent he will probably go back to the UFC and fight for a title, and it would appear Edward’s is the man marked for the honor, according to the Diaz himself. Edward’s also alluded to the fact that he would be interested in a rematch for the title in order to sup up the critics that say if the fight had one more round, Diaz would have left the victor.

Would you watch Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards II for the title?

