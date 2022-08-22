Leon Edwards ‘definitely’ open to title rematch with Nate Diaz should he land UFC 279 victory

Newly-minted UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has claimed that he would be “100 percent” willing to rematch Nate Diaz in a championship outing in the future – should the exiting Stockton veteran defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 next month.

Edwards, who headlined UFC 278 on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah – turned in a spectacular rallying fifth round win over two-time opponent, champion, Kamaru Usman, launching with a hail mary left high kick to knockout the Auchi native and snap Usman’s run as division pacesetter since 2019.

Immediately linked with a potential title trilogy rubber match against Usman next, Leon Edwards is expected to reignite his rivalry with the now-former champion next year, with UFC president, Dana White floating a potential London return for the new titleholder, as part of what would come as a monstrous Wembley stadium debut for the organization.

Leon Edwards landed a clear-cut decision win over Nate Diaz in June of last year

The Birmingham native, who earned his title challenge against Usman back in June of last year with a unanimous decision win over the aforenoted, Diaz – insisted that he would “100 percent” grant the one-time lightweight title challenger a shot at welterweight gold should he defeat the unbeaten, Chimaev at UFC 279.

“Imagine the scenes – the scenes!” Leon Edwards told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I really hope he does (beat Khamzat Chimaev), imagine the scenes. I would 100 percent give him (Nate Diaz) a shot as well. That would be – the scenes would be crazy. I would 100 percent give Nate the shot, man. ‘Cause Nate’s a G – I said it after the fight, he is who he is. He’s one of the guy’s – the game’s never changed him. If that does happen, then Nate’s definitely getting the shot.”

.@Leon_edwardsmma says he would "100 percent" give Nate Diaz a title shot if he can get past Khamzat Chimaev 👀 #TheMMAHour



As well as a potential rematch with Diaz, Edwards, who welcomes an immediate championship trilogy with Usman, however, also floated the possibility of ending his long-standing rivalry with welterweight contender and past challenger, Jorge Masvidal.