Criticized earlier this month for his apparent lack of preparation in promoting his professional boxing debut against the outspoken, Jake Paul this weekend, former UFC lightweight and welterweight, Nate Diaz has again left an interview alongside the Ohio native – abandoning a face-off to promote their clash.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from combat sports since he defeated recent feature and former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson in an impromptu welterweight headliner back in September of last year.

Slated to make his return to combat sports this weekend in Dallas, Texas, Diaz takes headlining honors at the American Airlines Center – taking on the aforenoted, Paul – in a professional boxing debut.

Nate Diaz abandons face-off with Jake Paul ahead of boxing match this weekend

Briefly abandoning a press event with Paul earlier this summer, during fight week, Nate Diaz failed to return to a face-off with Paul during a sitdown interview with DAZN Boxing.

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1686558654105841664

For Paul, the outspoken YouTuber and social influencer returns to professional boxing for the first time since he headlined a card in Saudi Arabia back in February of this year, suffering a split decision loss to reality television star and professional boxer, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of current undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

In six victories on the trot since then, Paul would secure consecutive wins over the likes of Ben Askren, as well as former undisputed welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, and former undisputed UFC middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva.

Over the course of his professional mixed martial arts career, Diaz has landed notable victories over the likes of Kurt Pellegrino, Josh Neer, Melvin Guillard, Takanori Gomi, Donald Cerrone, Jim Miller, Michael Johnson, Anthony Pettis, Tony Ferguson, and former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

Do you expect Nate Diaz to defeat Jake Paul in his incoming boxing bow?