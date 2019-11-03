Nate Diaz Has Message For Jorge Masvidal After Controversial BMF Title Ending

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz has a message for Jorge Masvidal after the controversial ending to their Baddest Mother F*cker Championship fight at UFC 244 last night (Sat. November 2, 2019).

Diaz took to Twitter to hold Masvidal to his word, as “Gamebred” vowed the rematch with Diaz will happen next in his post-fight interview.

“You guys said it don’t back out motherfuker, I see the fukery coming my way already.”

Diaz and Masvidal went three full rounds inside the Octagon last night. Masvidal was getting the better of the Stockton slugger on the feet, cutting him open early, dropping Diaz several times, and seemingly winning comfortably on the scorecards. However, Diaz began to pick up the pace late in the third and had a bit of momentum prior to the start of round four.

Before the round could start, however, the doctor decided Diaz’s cuts were too dangerous to continue fighting with, and ordered the fight be called off. The crowd erupted with boos, and both Masvidal and Diaz called for the rematch. UFC president Dana White, however, isn’t interested.

