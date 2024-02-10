Video – Nate Diaz meets Dr. Phil in a crossover UFC fans never knew they always needed

Nate Diaz x. Dr. Phil is the crossover you never knew you always needed.

With Las Vegas — home of Ultimate Fighting Championship — hosting Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, fighters and celebrities of all sorts met up in Sin City for a weekend full of festivities. During one event in particular, former UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz had the opportunity to meet popular television show host and author Dr. Phil.

Nate Diaz 🤝 Dr. Phil pic.twitter.com/SNihCquK2b — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 11, 2024

Phil McGraw came to prominence in the ’90s with recurring appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. She later helped him launch his own program, Dr. Phil, in September 2002. It was a show in which McGraw tackled a different topic in each episode and then offered advice to his guests. At one time, it was the second most popular talk show in America, one spot behind Oprah.

McGraw is said to have made more than $65 million doling out advice to his guests over the years and writing a variety of self-help books.

Is Nate Diaz Headed back to the boxing ring?

As for Nate Diaz, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ needs to introduction to fight fans. Throughout his 15-year career, Diaz became one of MMA’s most beloved figures for his no-nonsense approach to fighting and his undying love for smoking weed. Diaz exited the UFC in September 2022 following a win over former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

11 months later he stepped inside the squared circle for the first time, taking on YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul in an entertaining 10-round scrap in Dallas, Texas. Paul won the bout via unanimous decision.

Rumors have recently circulated that Diaz will return to the ring for a clash with Jorge Masvidal under the Gamebred Boxing banner later this year, though no official announcements have been made.