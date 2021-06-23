Nate Diaz put Kamaru Usman on blast last night for repeatably fighting people he has already beat.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ last fought against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. It was a fight no one really wanted due to the fact Usman won every round when the pair first faced off less than one year prior. Usman spectacularly knocked out ‘Gambred’ inside two rounds to defend his welterweight belt.

Usman appears set of another rematch, this time against Colby Covington. The welterweight duo first squared off for UFC gold in December 2019. ‘Chaos’ gave as good as he got through the Fight of the Year candidate but was ultimately stopped in the fifth and final frame. According to UFC president, Dana White, Covington is next in line despite the fact he has only won one fight since losing to Usman at UFC 245.

Diaz isn’t a fan of Usman’s opponent choices and took to social media to make that very clear.

“Who dis guy fighting next ? Someone he already koed,” Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Prior to his last fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 263, Diaz said a title shot was his next fight win or lose. The Stockton, California dropped to a lopsided decision defeat at the hands of ‘Rocky’ despite rocking the Englishman late in the fight. Diaz appears to be making good on his promise to pursue a title shot even in defeat.

Usman quickly fired back at Diaz, telling him to call UFC exec, Hunter Campbell to arrange a fight.

“I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy Hunter,” Usman wrote.

Diaz responded moments later with a picture of Colby Covington looking beat up, and told the welterweight champion that he is tied to a fight with ‘Chaos’.

“Ur locked down you do what ur told to do like a good champion,” Diaz wrote.

Usman ended the debate by promoting his champion status and reiterating that if Diaz wants to fight him all he has to do is give the UFC a call.

“Key word “CHAMPION” lol,” Usman wrote. All you guys just internet tough guys nowadays. Like I said if you really want this pressure then holla at your boy hunter”

Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Kamaru Usman?