Undefeated professional boxer, Esquiva Falcao has detailed a rather worrying sparring session with former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Nate Diaz ahead of his slated professional boxing debut in August – as the veteran takes on the outspoken, Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas.

Falcao, a professional middleweight boxer who boasts an unbeaten 30-0 professional wrestler, managed to land a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic games, will himself compete for an IBF championship at the turn of the month in July, taking on Vincenzo Gualtieri.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have agreed to now fight over the course of 10 rounds

And helping prepare Stockton fan-favorite Diaz ahead of his August middleweight boxing bow against Ohio native, Paul, Falcao had shared some insight into the tussle both men shared – issuing some worrying suggestions regarding the UFC veteran’s cardio and endurance.

“At first I thought he (Nate Diaz) was tired, and in the end it looked like he was dying,” Esquiva Falcao said on his official social media. “His fighting style is crazy. You look at him and say, ‘Oh, he’s tired,’ and then we started sparring. Robert [Garcia] told me in the second round, ‘He’s tired already, hold back a little bit and keep the rhythm so he does at least 10 rounds.’”

“I held back and kept boxing, and we did 12 rounds,” Falcao explained. “He (Nate Diaz) was tried, but taking punches and throwing, too. [He] is bad, [he] is bad, but since he’s too heavy – he’s overweight, probably around 220 pounds or more – and I’m the only big guy in the gym, I had to do it. But I liked to doing it.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Exiting the UFC back in November of last year officially, Diaz’s most recent combat sports outing came atop a UFC 279 pay-per-view card back in September of last year, defeating former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson with a fourth round guillotine choke win.