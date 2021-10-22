It appears that Nate Diaz‘s preferred fight with rising welterweight contender Vicente Luque won’t be happening after all after Diaz hinted at the fight falling through and calling out a new challenger: former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Diaz is still looking to fight before the end of 2021, but time is seemingly running out to make that happen. UFC 270, the first PPV of 2022 appears to be the soonest target date for Diaz’s return to the octagon.

It was widely assumed on both sides that a Diaz vs. Luque fight would happen next after Luque called him out during a recent post-fight interview. But, negotiations have appeared to have fizzled out in recent days.

Diaz now appears to want a fight with Ferguson, after posting a picture of the former interim titleholder on his Twitter account.

Nate Diaz appears to still desire a fight soon against Tony Ferguson, not Vicente Luque

Both Diaz and Ferguson are coming off of tough losses in 2021. Diaz fell to Leon Edwards by a unanimous decision at UFC 263, while Ferguson was dominated by Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 and has looked depleted with a three-fight losing streak.

But, a fight between the two former lightweight contenders would make a lot of sense. Ferguson’s time competing for titles at lightweight appears to be over, and a move to welterweight would be easier on his body and his mind at this stage of his career. Diaz has made his plans clear that he isn’t returning to 155 pounds.

Diaz could still potentially fight Luque shortly; but he wants to remain active as promised, a fight with Ferguson is sure to excite the fans. The matchup would also feature two of the toughest men in the UFC, who have faced the best of the best at both welterweight and lightweight.

Do you think Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson is the fight to make?