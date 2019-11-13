Nate Diaz Follows Through, Pays Fan Who Lost Money Betting On Him

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is a man of his world. Earlier this week, Diaz responded to a fan on Instagram who said he’d lost his rent money betting on him at UFC 244 earlier this month. The fan suggested he’s been sleeping in his car until he could pay his half of the rent.

Diaz responded to the fan by saying he’d pay him back for the bet. Now, Diaz has actually followed through. The fan posted photos of his DMs which showed he and Diaz’s conversation. Diaz actually sent the fan more money than what he lost, and the fan suggested he’s using the extra funds to buy from Diaz’s CBD company, “Game Up.”

“Update for everyone asking me, Yes Nate actually helped me out Nate is the true OG BMF he sent me more money than what I lost on my bet and I’m using it to buy from his cbd company “Game Up”

“Nate is a really cool guy when I made that post I didn’t think twice about it I didn’t even think he would see it and I even let him know that I wasn’t really sleeping in my car it was more of a joke but it was awesome the way he responded and the fact that he refunded me and gave me some extra cash just goes to show he is a man of the people !!!”

Diaz suffered a third-round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 244 main event due to a Doctor Stoppage. There was a lot of controversy surrounding the stoppage, but it goes down in the books as a win for “Gamebred” nonetheless. Diaz and Masvidal are both open to a rematch, but it remains to be seen if that will come to fruition.

What do you think about Diaz paying the fan back?